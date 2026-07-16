Korea Shares Land Reform Expertise Through World Bank Partnership

South Korea's journey from receiving international aid to becoming one of the World Bank's leading development partners continues to shape projects that strengthen public institutions across developing economies. At the centre of this effort is the Korea–World Bank Partnership Facility (KWPF), the largest trust fund the Korean government operates with any multilateral development bank. The programme helps low- and middle-income countries adapt Korean expertise in ways that fit their own economic and institutional needs rather than following a single model.

A key contributor to this work is the Korea Real Estate Board (REB), a public institution that has spent decades developing systems for land administration, property valuation and real estate information management. Through KWPF, REB has worked alongside World Bank teams to help governments improve land management, strengthen taxation systems and modernise digital property records.

From Technical Advice to Practical Solutions

REB began collaborating with the World Bank through KWPF in 2022 during a project supporting Indonesia's land and property valuation system. The partnership quickly expanded after both organisations signed a memorandum of understanding that created a framework for cooperation in digital land information, mass property valuation and technology-driven valuation methods.

Since then, REB has supported projects in Indonesia, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. Its specialists have shared expertise in property taxation, land administration, digital real estate systems and large-scale valuation techniques. The support has included technical reports, policy guidance, system demonstrations, workshops and training programmes for government officials rather than relying only on study visits.

The standout initiative took place in Pakistan, where REB worked on a pilot project for mass land valuation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. By combining administrative records, geographic information systems, field surveys and parcel data, the project demonstrated that scientific valuation methods could improve fairness in property taxation while creating a stronger foundation for future reforms.

Long-Term Partnerships Continue Beyond Projects

According to REB, many relationships built through KWPF have continued after the initial projects ended. Indonesia has become a leading example of this sustained cooperation. During the World Bank-supported project, REB and Indonesia's Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning signed an agreement to deepen collaboration on real estate pricing systems and digital information.

The partnership has since expanded into discussions on land compensation management, with REB proposing a new Official Development Assistance project for 2027 funded by South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. The continued engagement reflects how technical cooperation can evolve into broader institutional partnerships that support long-term reforms.

Sharing Experience While Respecting Local Needs

REB says its work is not about encouraging countries to replicate Korea's system. Instead, the institution focuses on sharing the principles behind successful reforms, including transparent valuation standards, reliable data, strong legal frameworks, digital information systems and cooperation between public agencies.

Working through the World Bank allows Korean experts to tailor these lessons to each country's specific needs while learning from local challenges. REB believes the partnership also reflects South Korea's own transformation into a development partner, creating opportunities to contribute practical knowledge that supports stronger land governance, greater public trust and more sustainable economic growth.