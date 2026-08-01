FIFA's ​plan to ​sell a ‌piece of ​its business empire to outside ‌investors has collapsed following an open revolt by soccer officials worldwide ‌and a major rift among ‌top FIFA executives, the New York Post reported on Friday.

The deal, in ⁠which ​FIFA ⁠had aimed to raise up to $4.2 ⁠billion by selling a roughly ​20% stake in the group, valuing ⁠the new arm at $20 billion, ⁠is ​no longer active, the report said, citing four sources ⁠familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not ⁠immediately ⁠verify the report.