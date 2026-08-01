FIFA has scrapped $20 billion World Cup sell-off plan, New York Post reports
FIFA's plan to sell a 20% stake in its business empire to outside investors has collapsed due to a revolt by soccer officials and a rift among top executives.
- Country:
- Worldwide
FIFA's plan to sell a piece of its business empire to outside investors has collapsed following an open revolt by soccer officials worldwide and a major rift among top FIFA executives, the New York Post reported on Friday.
The deal, in which FIFA had aimed to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling a roughly 20% stake in the group, valuing the new arm at $20 billion, is no longer active, the report said, citing four sources familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
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