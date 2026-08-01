Soccer-CONMEBOL seeks more information, launches consultations on FIFA World Cup stake sale proposal

CONMEBOL has requested further information from FIFA on its proposal to sell a stake in its tournament business, including the World Cup, before taking a position.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 02:54 IST
Soccer-CONMEBOL seeks more information, launches consultations on FIFA World Cup stake sale proposal
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  • South America

South American ​soccer body ​CONMEBOL said ‌on Friday ​it had requested further information from ‌FIFA on its proposal to sell a stake in its tournament business, ‌including the World Cup, and ‌launched a consultation process with its member associations.

CONMEBOL said it had requested ⁠further ​information ⁠and clarifications from FIFA on the proposal's ⁠scope, structure, governance and potential effects, ​and would continue to analyse it ⁠before taking a position.

"We recognise that ⁠the ​development of football requires commercial and financial decisions. However, ⁠such decisions must always serve football and ⁠never ⁠take precedence over its very essence," CONMEBOL said ‌in ‌a statement. (Editing by ​Mark Porter)

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