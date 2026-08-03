Ariana Grande will step away ​from the public eye after her current ​tour ends next month, ‌People magazine reported, ​citing a representative who said the U.S. pop star's "public-facing work" had subjected her to "endless, ongoing public scrutiny". Grande has also ‌withdrawn from a planned revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Sunday in the Park with George", which is due to open at London's Barbican Centre in summer 2027.

In a statement published on ‌its website, the arts centre said Grande had decided to step back from ‌the production, which is also set to star her "Wicked" co-star Jonathan Bailey. "We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support," the statement read.

Reuters ⁠has ​contacted Grande's representatives for ⁠comment. The reported decision follows years of public speculation about Grande's appearance and health, scrutiny that intensified after ⁠the July 31 release of her "Petal" music video, which accompanied the launch of the album ​of the same name.

In the video, Grande plays an aspiring performer repeatedly rejected ⁠at auditions by a panel of male judges, who describe her as "nothing special", "boring to look at" and "desperate", and ⁠accuse ​her of having "too much work done". By the video's conclusion, she turns a chainsaw on the judging panel. Grande, a three-time Grammy Award winner, was ⁠also nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of Glinda in the first "Wicked" film.

She ⁠has three dates ⁠remaining on the Chicago leg of her tour before beginning a 10-night run at London's O2 Arena, where the tour is ‌scheduled to ‌conclude on September 1.