Ariana Grande to step away from public eye, People reports

Ariana Grande is stepping away from the public eye after her current tour ends, citing "endless, ongoing public scrutiny" that has taken a toll on her mental health.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 16:40 IST
Ariana Grande to step away from public eye, People reports
Ariana Grande
  • Country:
  • United States

Ariana Grande will step away ​from the public eye after her current ​tour ends next month, ‌People magazine reported, ​citing a representative who said the U.S. pop star's "public-facing work" had subjected her to "endless, ongoing public scrutiny". Grande has also ‌withdrawn from a planned revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Sunday in the Park with George", which is due to open at London's Barbican Centre in summer 2027.

In a statement published on ‌its website, the arts centre said Grande had decided to step back from ‌the production, which is also set to star her "Wicked" co-star Jonathan Bailey. "We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support," the statement read.

Reuters ⁠has ​contacted Grande's representatives for ⁠comment. The reported decision follows years of public speculation about Grande's appearance and health, scrutiny that intensified after ⁠the July 31 release of her "Petal" music video, which accompanied the launch of the album ​of the same name.

In the video, Grande plays an aspiring performer repeatedly rejected ⁠at auditions by a panel of male judges, who describe her as "nothing special", "boring to look at" and "desperate", and ⁠accuse ​her of having "too much work done". By the video's conclusion, she turns a chainsaw on the judging panel. Grande, a three-time Grammy Award winner, was ⁠also nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of Glinda in the first "Wicked" film.

She ⁠has three dates ⁠remaining on the Chicago leg of her tour before beginning a 10-night run at London's O2 Arena, where the tour is ‌scheduled to ‌conclude on September 1.

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