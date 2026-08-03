Cycling-Norwegian Haugset rides to solo victory to take yellow jersey in Tour de France Femmes
Norwegian rider Sigrid Haugset secured her first Grand Tour stage win at the Tour de France Femmes, taking the overall lead from Lorena Wiebes.
- Country:
- Norway
Norwegian rider Sigrid Haugset sped away to a solo victory to win her first Grand Tour stage at the Tour de France Femmes on Monday, and took the overall lead from Lorena Wiebes.
Lotte Kopecky finished second, a minute and 24 seconds behind the Uno-X Mobility rider. Marianne Vos was the third to cross the line in Poligny.