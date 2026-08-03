Cycling-Norwegian Haugset rides to solo victory to take yellow jersey in Tour de France Femmes

Norwegian ​rider ‌Sigrid Haugset ​sped away to ‌a solo victory to win her first Grand ‌Tour stage at the ‌Tour de France Femmes on Monday, and ⁠took ​the ⁠overall lead from Lorena Wiebes.

Lotte ⁠Kopecky finished second, ​a minute and 24 ⁠seconds behind the Uno-X ⁠Mobility ​rider. Marianne Vos was the third ⁠to cross the line ⁠in ⁠Poligny.