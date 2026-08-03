140 new immigrants from France land in Israel on 'Families Flight'

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 3 (ANI/TPS): 140 new immigrants from France arrived in Israel today, Monday, as part of the "Family Flight" of the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption and the Jewish Agency, in cooperation with the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem. The immigrants were accompanied on their way to Israel by Minister of Immigration and Absorption Ofir Sofer and Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Major General (Res.) Doron Almog.

Among the immigrants were dozens of young families, including 80 toddlers, children, and teenagers, who will be absorbed into the Israeli education system already in the upcoming school year.

Since October 7, more than 8,000 new immigrants from France have made Aliyah (immigrated) to Israel. The flight that landed today reflects the continuation of the aliyah trend from France and the choice of more and more families to build their children's future in the State of Israel. (ANI/TPS)