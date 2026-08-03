Tennis-Williams sisters awarded doubles wild card for Cincinnati Open

Serena Williams and ​Venus Williams are ​set to make ‌their Cincinnati ​Open doubles debut this month after being awarded a ‌wild card on Monday, marking their return to doubles action for the first time since 2022. The Williams ‌sisters have won 14 major doubles titles, ‌including six at Wimbledon, plus three Olympic gold medals.

They last played doubles together at the 2022 U.S. Open, ⁠where they ​lost ⁠to Czechs Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova. Last month, the sisters ⁠had to withdraw from the doubles draw at ​Wimbledon as Serena, 44, dealt with a knee ⁠injury.

The American's highly anticipated return to Grand Slam tennis ⁠after ​four years away was ended at Wimbledon in a first-round loss to Australian youngster ⁠Maya Joint in the singles. Venus, 46, has received a ⁠singles ⁠wild card for the August 11 to 23 tournament in Cincinnati.