Serena, Venus Williams receive wildcard for 2026 Cincinnati Open doubles draw

Olympic champions Serena and Venus Williams have received a wildcard entry into the women's doubles draw at the 2026 Cincinnati Open, marking their first appearance together since the 2022 US Open.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 23:27 IST
Serena, Venus Williams receive wildcard for 2026 Cincinnati Open doubles draw
Serena Williams (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Olympic champions Serena and Venus Williams have received a wildcard entry into the women's doubles draw at the 2026 Cincinnati Open, marking their first appearance together since the 2022 US Open. The WTA 1000 event, scheduled to be held in Ohio from August 11 to 23, will see the Williams sisters reunite after their planned comeback at Wimbledon 2026 was cut short. Serena, 44, withdrew from the doubles draw due to a right knee injury after her first-round defeat in the singles event, as per Olympics.com.

The Williams sisters are among the most successful doubles teams in tennis history. Together, they have won three Olympic doubles gold medals, including at the London 2012 Games, and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles. Venus, 46, has also been awarded a wildcard for the singles draw as both sisters continue their return to the WTA Tour.

Earlier, Serena Williams announced that she will be withdrawing from her much-anticipated Wimbledon doubles competition return with her sister Venus Williams due to knee issues. The official Instagram handle of Wimbledon made the announcement. Serena suffered a defeat to Maya Joint in her much-anticipated Wimbledon singles return after a four-year absence, following an epic Centre Court battle.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who recently announced her comeback at the age of 44, showed moments of brilliance against the 20-year-old Australian and saved a match point in the second set to force a decider. However, she eventually ran out of steam, going down 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Reach, Delayed Returns: What Fintech Adoption Means for Asian Banks

Economic Complexity Could Help Sub-Saharan Africa Grow More Sustainably

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026