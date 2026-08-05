Boxing-Parker cleared to fight again after failed dope test

Former heavyweight world ​champion Joseph Parker ​said on Wednesday ‌he had ​been cleared to fight again after failing a dope ‌test last October. The 34-year-old New Zealander, who held the WBO title from 2016 to 2018, had ‌denied taking a prohibited substance but risked ‌a two-year ban. He failed the voluntary test on the day he fought and lost to Britain's Fabio Wardley. ⁠British media ​reported ⁠at the time that he had tested positive for traces ⁠of cocaine.

"I'm pleased to confirm my provisional suspension ​is lifted and I'll be back in the ⁠ring soon," Parker said in a statement. "I've been advised ⁠to ​say no more for now while details are finalised. Thank you to all my ⁠supporters."

Robert Smith, general secretary of the British Boxing Board ⁠of ⁠Control, confirmed the suspension had been lifted but gave no details.