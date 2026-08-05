Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati Open 2026

Carlos Alcaraz's return to competitive tennis has been delayed after the Spaniard star withdrew from the 2026 Cincinnati Open. The Cincinnati Open is scheduled to take place from August 13 to 23, with the US Open, the season's final Grand Slam, set to run from August 30 to September 13.

Tournament organisers confirmed on Tuesday that the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion will miss the ATP Masters 1000 event, meaning he will be unable to defend the title he won last year. The main draw is scheduled to begin next week, as per Olumpics.com. Alcaraz has been sidelined since sustaining a wrist injury during the Barcelona Open in April, forcing him to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old is targeting a return at the US Open, the season's final Grand Slam, where he will also be the defending champion. The Spaniard has gradually stepped up his recovery in recent weeks, progressing from strength and conditioning work to full training sessions in Cincinnati. However, the ATP Masters 1000 event has come too soon for the world No. 2.

Alcaraz will forfeit the 1,000 ranking points he earned by winning the Cincinnati Open last year and will also have 2,000 points to defend at the US Open as the gap to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner continues to widen. Olympic champion Alexander Zverev is also closing in after winning the Paris Masters and reaching his maiden Wimbledon final.

Although Alcaraz had climbed back to world No. 2 ahead of Zverev in the ATP rankings, his withdrawal from Cincinnati means he is set to slip back to No. 3. (ANI)