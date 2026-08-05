"Wanted gold, but missed it": CWG silver medalist Jadumani Singh vows stronger comeback at Asian Games

The 22-year-old from Manipur finished with silver after going down to Australia's Jye Dixon by a unanimous decision in a closely fought final

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 19:51 IST
"Wanted gold, but missed it": CWG silver medalist Jadumani Singh vows stronger comeback at Asian Games
Jadumani Singh. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian boxer and Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medalist Jadumani Singh received a warm welcome upon his return to Imphal. Singh expressed happiness over his achievement while admitting that he had aimed for gold. He dedicated his medal to India, his coaches, support staff and SAI, and vowed to work harder for a stronger performance at the upcoming Asian Games.

The 22-year-old from Manipur finished with silver after going down to Australia's Jye Dixon by a unanimous decision in a closely fought final "I feel great to have won silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. I wanted to win a Gold, but I missed it. However, I will perform even better in the upcoming Asian Games. I will prepare even better...I dedicate my medal to the whole of India, my coaches, supporting staff, SAI and everyone who helped me reach here," Jadumani Singh told the reporters.

After edging the opening round 3-2 with a strong finish, Jadumani found himself under pressure as Dixon levelled the contest by sweeping the second round 5-0 with effective counter-punching. The Australian maintained his composure in the final round, landing the cleaner shots to secure a unanimous verdict and the gold medal.

Despite the defeat, Jadumani's campaign was one of the standout performances by an Indian boxer in Glasgow. He opened with a dominant 5-0 victory over Scotland's Aaron Cullen before defeating Pakistan's Sumama Rehman by another unanimous decision in the round of 16. The Indian then booked a medal with a flawless 5-0 win over Zambia's Mwengo Mwale in the quarter-finals before outclassing Namibia's Philip Haoseb by the same scoreline in the semi-finals to reach the gold-medal bout. (ANI)

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