Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami announces retirement

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami has announced her retirement from professional skiing, citing the need to stop pushing her body to intense demands after a training crash last year.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 23:34 IST
Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami announces retirement
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami has ​announced her retirement,- ending ​her decorated career ‌after a ​training crash last year ruled her out of this year's Milano ‌Cortina Winter Olympics. The 35-year-old from Ticino said that despite suffering many injuries she was ending her career free of any ‌lasting pain.

“I have been fortunate and honoured to experience ‌a very long career, to be able to express my dreams and wishes through skiing, and to experience this journey alongside ⁠exceptional ​people,” Gut-Behrami ⁠said in a video message broadcast by Swiss national broadcaster SRF on ⁠Wednesday. "This is also why I know the time is right: ​the time to stop pushing to reach and ⁠surpass limits at any cost, and to stop subjecting my body ⁠to ​such intense demands and strain."

Gut-Behrami's list of achievements includes Olympic super-G gold and giant slalom bronze at ⁠Beijing 2022, adding to the downhill bronze she won at ⁠Sochi in ⁠2014. She claimed 48 World Cup victories across three disciplines.

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