Tennis-Dutch shocks for Zverev, Medvedev as seeds fall in Canadian Open

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev both suffered upsets against Dutch ​opponents in the second round of the ​Canadian Open on Wednesday, while fellow ‌title contender ​Taylor Fritz also crashed out in Montreal. World number three Zverev, playing his first match since losing to Jannik Sinner in last month's Wimbledon final, ‌was beaten 6-7(3) 6-2 6-4 by Tallon Griekspoor, who arrived in Canada with one win in his last eight tour-level matches.

The defeat comes as a setback to the German's preparations for the U.S. Open, which begins on ‌August 30. "I've been very close to throwing in the towel a couple of times," world number 69 ‌Griekspoor said after claiming his third victory over French Open champion Zverev.

"I've been working harder and harder lately and I've reached quite a good level in practice over the past couple of weeks. "I felt like it was just a matter of time. This ⁠one ​is special, especially against a ⁠player like Sascha."

Fourth seed Medvedev lost 6-3 7-6(5) to Botic van de Zandschulp, who scored his first win over the 2021 ⁠U.S. Open champion. "I played him a couple of times, and it has always been tough," said the Dutchman. "I never beat ​him before, but today ... I had to change it up, go out of my comfort zone ⁠and I think I did it well."

After winning his biggest title in nearly four years at the Washington Open last week, U.S. ⁠seventh ​seed Fritz lost 7-5 6-3 to Argentine Thiago Agustin Tirante. Their departures left the ATP 1000 event with just four of the top 10 seeds still in the draw. Sixth seed Flavio Cobolli and 10th ⁠seed Andrey Rublev lost their opening matches while fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime pulled out with a back injury.

World ⁠number one Sinner and ⁠24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic decided to skip the U.S. Open tune-up tournament, while world number two Carlos Alcaraz is nursing a wrist injury that also ‌ruled him ‌out of the Cincinnati Open.