Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Aaron Donald, Rams reunion nearing reality with official workout

Aaron Donald worked out for the Rams ​on Wednesday, the strongest indication yet the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is tapping out ​on retirement. Word of Donald's workout appeared on the NFL's official ‌transaction ​log released at 4 p.m. ET daily. Because the workout was held at the Rams' team facility and Donald used official gear, the Rams are required to report his participation to the league or risk disciplinary action.

Longtime star OF Mike Trout sold on Angels' future

Longtime Angels star outfielder Mike Trout's view of his future ‌with Los Angeles wasn't altered by the organization being among the biggest sellers at the trade deadline. If anything, he saw it as a necessary move in the right direction.

Suns give Dillon Brooks 3-year, $73M extension

NBA antagonist Dillon Brooks signed a three-year, $73 million contract extension with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Brooks told the Arizona Republic, "Villain is here to stay. Championship is all on my mind."

Cards RB Jeremiyah Love will not play in Hall of ‌Fame Game

Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love will not take the field in the Arizona Cardinals' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Cardinals head ‌coach Mike LaFleur confirmed the status for Love, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Report: Falcons' Jalon Walker sustained torn ACL

Tests confirmed that Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Jalon Walker sustained a torn ACL and likely will miss the upcoming season, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The report confirmed initial fears by the Falcons after Walker was carted off the field at training camp on Tuesday. He suffered the injury during a two-minute simulation in a non-padded 11-on-11 practice.

Soccer-Infantino and FIFA present united front after crisis meeting ⁠over stake sale ​fallout

FIFA apologised to its members for mistakes made over ⁠its abandoned proposal to sell commercial rights to the World Cup as the body's leadership reaffirmed its support for President Gianni Infantino after a crisis meeting in Morocco on Wednesday.

The proposal to sell a 20% stake in a new commercial rights entity to private ⁠investors in a deal that would have raised about $4.2 billion provoked a fierce backlash and was withdrawn last Friday.

Pirates release DH Marcell Ozuna in midst of woeful season

The Pittsburgh Pirates released designated hitter Marcell Ozuna on Wednesday, less than six ​months after the team signed him to a one-year, $12 million contract. The Pirates called utility man Ronny Simon up from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Ozuna's roster spot.

MLB roundup: Andre Pallante leads Cardinals to ⁠another win over Yanks

Andre Pallante pitched 5 1/3 solid innings and rookie JJ Wetherholt hit a two-run double in the fifth inning for the visiting St. Louis Cardinals, who withstood rainy conditions and earned a 3-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday. After a 68-minute ⁠rain ​delay before the first pitch, the Cardinals won for the fourth time in their past five visits to Yankee Stadium and for the seventh time in their past 20 games overall.

Tennis-Dutch shocks for Zverev, Medvedev as seeds fall in Canadian Open

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev both suffered upsets against Dutch opponents in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday, while fellow title contender Taylor Fritz also crashed out in Montreal. World ⁠number three Zverev, playing his first match since losing to Jannik Sinner in last month's Wimbledon final, was beaten 6-7(3) 6-2 6-4 by Tallon Griekspoor, who arrived in Canada with one win in his last ⁠eight tour-level matches.

Golf-LIV secures new lead investor, says CEO ⁠O'Neil

LIV Golf has secured a new lead investor in a deal expected to be agreed in September, Chief Executive Scott O'Neil said on Wednesday, providing a funding boost for the breakaway circuit as it prepares for a future without backing from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). Sovereign wealth fund PIF, which has invested more than $5 ‌billion in LIV Golf since its launch ‌in 2022 and lured many leading players away from the PGA Tour, said in April that further investment ​in the circuit no longer aligned with its strategy.