Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Jaguars OL Trystan Colon retires at age 28

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed veteran offensive ​lineman Trystan Colon on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday, marking his retirement after six NFL ​seasons. Colon, 28, signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars in ‌early ​June before the start of minicamp.

WR Zay Flowers, Ravens agree to four-year, $140M extension

Two-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension on Tuesday that includes $108 million guaranteed with the Baltimore Ravens. Flowers' representatives at WinSportsGroup released details of the deal to multiple media outlets before the ‌Ravens made the move official without disclosing financial framework.

Bears, RT Darnell Wright agree on deal with reported $93M guaranteed

The Chicago Bears and right tackle Darnell Wright reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension on Tuesday. Financial terms were not confirmed, but multiple reports said it was worth $116 million and included $93 million guaranteed -- the most guaranteed money for an offensive lineman in league history, according to ESPN and Spotrac.

Soccer-Jordan FA chief accuses ‌FIFA's Infantino of 'blackmail' over endorsement

Jordan Football Association President Ali bin Hussein launched a public attack on FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Tuesday, accusing him of "blackmail" and claiming FIFA offered to help ‌solve the kingdom's problems in exchange for his endorsement. Bin Hussein alleged that FIFA verbally communicated during the World Cup that endorsing Infantino "would go a long way to helping our FA out" after months of the world soccer governing body refusing assistance on various matters.

LIV players meet amid murky outlook for tour

The future of LIV Golf was the topic of discussion among the team captains and tour executives and then in a players-only get-together on Tuesday in Bedminster, N.J. The meetings came ahead ⁠of the LIV ​Golf New York event that begins Thursday at Trump ⁠National Golf Club Bedminster.

Soccer-US to face Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada in friendlies

The U.S. will begin their next chapter under head coach Mauricio Pochettino on home soil with friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada this year, U.S. Soccer said ⁠on Tuesday. The Americans will host Peru on September 26 in Orlando before taking on Chile in St. Louis, Missouri three days later. They will renew their CONCACAF rivalry with Mexico on October 3 in Glendale, Arizona before facing ​northern neighbours Canada in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Soccer-Battle lines drawn within FIFA as key figures break ranks with Infantino

The crisis triggered by FIFA chief Gianni Infantino's abandoned proposal to sell a ⁠stake in the World Cup deepened on Tuesday with influential executives distancing themselves from the project while Jordan's FA president accused him of blackmail. After three days of unprecedented civil war in the world of soccer administration last week, the 56-year-old Swiss-Italian Infantino backed away ⁠from ​his plan to raise $4.2 billion from a new commercial rights body late on Friday night.

Cowboys TE Princeton Fant out for year with torn ACL

Dallas Cowboys tight end Princeton Fant suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will miss the season. Fant had to be carted off the practice field on Monday after he was blocked backward into a teammate. Head ⁠coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed the diagnosis Tuesday and said the tight end would have surgery within the next couple of weeks.

Mickey Moniak agrees to two-year, reported $16.5M extension with Rockies

The Colorado Rockies announced ⁠Tuesday that they have agreed to a two-year extension ⁠with outfielder Mickey Moniak. The deal is worth $16.25 million, according to MLB.com.

Soccer-Infantino gets backing from leading African football administrators

Leading African football administrators have sent messages of support to embattled FIFA President Gianni Infantino as he looks to the continent’s 54 members for backing in a bid to keep his job. Five of ‌the continent’s influential football leaders have ‌issued statements that offer Infantino support while also welcoming the decision to drop his controversial plan to sell ​a stake in future World Cup revenue.