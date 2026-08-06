Soccer-Real Madrid agree deal to sign Diomande until 2033

Real Madrid have agreed to sign Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig in a deal reportedly worth up to €125 million, plus add-ons.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 20:16 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid agree deal to sign Diomande until 2033
  • Country:
  • Ivory Coast

Real Madrid have ​reached an agreement with RB Leipzig ​to sign Ivory Coast winger ‌Yan ​Diomande, the Spanish club said on Thursday, with media reports saying the transfer could become the most expensive in ‌the club's history.

Financial details were not disclosed, but Spanish newspaper MARCA reported that the deal could be worth up to €125 million ($144.3 million), plus €10 to 15 million in add-ons. That ‌would surpass the fee Real paid for England midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023, ‌a reported €103 million plus add-ons.

"Real Madrid and RB Leipzig have reached an agreement for the transfer of Yan Diomande, who will be under contract with our club for the next seven seasons, through ⁠June 30, ​2033," the LaLiga ⁠club said in a statement. Diomande, 19, enjoyed a breakthrough season with Leipzig, scoring 12 Bundesliga goals and ⁠providing nine assists to help the German side finish third in the Bundesliga and qualify ​for next season's Champions League.

He joined Leipzig from Spanish club Leganes last ⁠year and played for Ivory Coast at the recent World Cup, where they reached the last 32. Jose ⁠Mourinho ​returned for a second spell as Real coach in June after a disappointing season for the record 15-times European champions in which they finished runners-up to ⁠Barcelona in LaLiga and exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

Real have also ⁠signed left back ⁠Marc Cucurella, midfielder Bernardo Silva, centre back Ibrahima Konate and wing back Denzel Dumfries for the new campaign. ($1 = 0.8665 euros)

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