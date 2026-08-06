FCC chair says robot import restrictions aim to boost US production

Federal ​Communications Commission Chair Brendan ​Carr said ‌on Thursday ​that new restrictions that target imports of new ‌Chinese robots and power inverters are to quickly incentivize U.S. production and address national security risks.

The ‌FCC last month barred Chinese imports ‌of new humanoid and quadruped robots and connected power inverters, which enable renewable energy sources and batteries ⁠to ​connect ⁠to grids and data center equipment.

"We're telling people that ⁠now is the time to onshore a ​lot of the investment and develop it ⁠into what could be critical elements of our national ⁠security," ​Carr said, adding, "We don't want to be in a situation five years ⁠from now where you've got many thousands or ⁠millions ⁠of these types of devices that are a national security risk."