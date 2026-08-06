Cycling-Le Court wins Tour de France Femmes stage six, Reusser remains in yellow

Kimberley Le Court of ​Mauritius emerged victorious ​in a reduced ‌sprint to ​win stage six of the Tour de France Femmes on ‌Thursday, as Swiss rider Marlen Reusser held on to the overall lead with three stages remaining. Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) ‌joined a small breakaway group 10 km from ‌the finish, launched her sprint with 300 metres to go and held off French rider Cedrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) on the ⁠line, ​with Puck ⁠Pieterse of the Netherlands coming in third.

There was no change at ⁠the top of the standings after the 153.4-km ride ​from Montbrison to Tournon-sur-Rhone, with Reusser (Movistar Team) holding ⁠a 12-second lead over Dutch rider Demi Vollering. Poland's Katarzyna ⁠Niewiadoma-Phinney ​is third, one minute and 17 seconds off the leader. Friday's stage seven takes the riders 146.8 ⁠km from La Voulte-sur-Rhone to the summit finish at ⁠Mont Ventoux, ⁠when Vollering and Niewiadoma-Phinney will be expected to make their move to overtake ‌Reusser.