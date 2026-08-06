Cycling-Le Court wins Tour de France Femmes stage six, Reusser remains in yellow
Kimberley Le Court of Mauritius won stage six of the Tour de France Femmes, while Swiss rider Marlen Reusser maintained her overall lead ahead of the final three stages.
- Country:
- Mauritius
Kimberley Le Court of Mauritius emerged victorious in a reduced sprint to win stage six of the Tour de France Femmes on Thursday, as Swiss rider Marlen Reusser held on to the overall lead with three stages remaining. Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) joined a small breakaway group 10 km from the finish, launched her sprint with 300 metres to go and held off French rider Cedrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) on the line, with Puck Pieterse of the Netherlands coming in third.
There was no change at the top of the standings after the 153.4-km ride from Montbrison to Tournon-sur-Rhone, with Reusser (Movistar Team) holding a 12-second lead over Dutch rider Demi Vollering. Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney is third, one minute and 17 seconds off the leader. Friday's stage seven takes the riders 146.8 km from La Voulte-sur-Rhone to the summit finish at Mont Ventoux, when Vollering and Niewiadoma-Phinney will be expected to make their move to overtake Reusser.