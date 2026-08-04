Cycling-Reusser triumphs in time trial to take yellow jersey in Tour de France Femmes

Swiss rider Marlen Reusser won stage four of the Tour de France Femmes, taking the yellow jersey with a 14-second lead over Demi Vollering in the general classification.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 22:11 IST
Cycling-Reusser triumphs in time trial to take yellow jersey in Tour de France Femmes
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Reigning world time trial champion Marlen ​Reusser aced Tuesday's individual time ​trial in Tour de France ‌Femmes to ​win stage four and took the yellow jersey from Sigrid Haugset. Swiss rider Reusser (Movistar) finished the 21-km ride ‌from Gevrey-Chambertin to Dijon in 27 minutes and 30 seconds, taking a 14-second lead over former champion Demi Vollering of the Netherlands in the general classification.

Vollering finished third ‌on the day behind compatriot Lieke Nooijen, who was four seconds slower ‌than Reusser. Norwegian Haugset (Uno-X Mobility), who had taken the yellow jersey with a spectacular solo victory on Monday, was more than three minutes slower than Reusser and dropped to fourth in the overall ⁠tally, ​behind third-placed Cedrine Kerbaol ⁠of France.

"I’m super, super happy ... it’s the first Tour de France that I really saw as ⁠my goal of the year that I really targeted," said 34-year-old Reusser. As Visma-Lease a ​Bike rider Nooijen threw down the gauntlet by clocking 27:34, Reusser started fast, ⁠crossing the intermediate point 20 seconds earlier than Nooijen.

It came down to the wire as Reusser ⁠pushed ​through the final km and managed to finish four seconds faster. Vollering (FDJ United-Suez), who was already under way, made a frantic push in the final km ⁠but ended up 18 seconds slower than Reusser.

Haugset appeared to be struggling with exhaustion ⁠as she ⁠failed to capitalise on her two-minute cushion in the overall rankings. The race continues on Wednesday with a 140-km hilly ride from ‌Macon to ‌Belleville-en-Beaujolais.

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