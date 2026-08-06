"Tick all the boxes from now on": Gambhir urges young Indian team to embrace every challenge ahead Sri Lanka Tests

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has outlined the standards he expects from his side as they gear up for a challenging two-Test series against Sri Lanka. With a young squad set to take on their Asian rivals, Gambhir has emphasised the importance of being ready for every challenge. He has urged his players to remain adaptable, insisting they must be prepared to handle whatever conditions or situations arise during the series.

"We know what's in front of us, we know what we are playing for. We can do the volume, we can push our limits, we can tick all the boxes," Gambhir told the BCCI. "Come 15th morning (August 15), whether we are batting first, whether we are bowling first, we're absolutely ready with every answer, every question that's thrown at us, and every answer we are ready to give. So make sure we tick all the boxes from now on."

The series marks India's first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship since their disappointing home defeat to South Africa late last year. Since then, India have responded positively, registering a victory in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June. However, the young side will be determined to clinch the series in Sri Lanka, knowing a strong start to their World Test Championship campaign could significantly boost their hopes of reaching next year's final at The Oval.

India currently sit fifth on the World Test Championship standings with a points percentage of 48.15, trailing Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. India's squad for the series features a mix of promising young talent and a couple of new faces.

Following Jasprit Bumrah's injury, pacer Auqib Nabi earned his maiden Test call-up after a stellar Ranji Trophy campaign, claiming an impressive 60 wickets to help Jammu & Kashmir secure their maiden title. Joining him is 33-year-old all-rounder Saransh Jain, who has also received his first Test call-up after consistently delivering with both bat and ball for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit.

"We've got a couple of new guys in," Gambhir said. "To start with, Saransh, congratulations. You've worked extremely hard to be here. Make sure that you make your family and your country proud whenever you get that opportunity. Secondly, I want to congratulate Auqib. You had a phenomenal last season, made J&K win the Ranji Trophy, which is a great achievement. Congratulations once again," he concluded.

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan (fitness pending), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi. (ANI)