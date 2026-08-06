Soccer-PSG sign France midfielder Akliouche from Monaco

Paris St Germain have signed French attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco for reportedly around €50 million, with the 24-year-old set to join fellow forwards at the club.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 23:04 IST
Soccer-PSG sign France midfielder Akliouche from Monaco
  • Country:
  • France

Paris St Germain have ​signed French attacking ​midfielder Maghnes Akliouche from ‌fellow ​Ligue 1 club Monaco, the French champions said on Thursday. Financial ‌details were not disclosed. French media reported that the 24-year-old France international cost around €50 million ($57.6 million). Akliouche made his senior ‌debut for Monaco in 2021 and went on to ‌make 139 appearances for the principality club, scoring 23 goals.

"Having grown up in the Paris region, joining such a prestigious ⁠club means ​so much ⁠to me and my family," Akliouche said in a statement. "I ⁠can't wait to wear this shirt, continue my development at ​this great club and give everything I have to ⁠represent PSG in front of our supporters."

Akliouche helped France win ⁠a ​silver medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and was in their squad at this year's ⁠World Cup. At PSG, he will link up with fellow forwards ⁠including 2025 ⁠Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue.

($1 = 0.8683 euros)

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