"Had productive conversation with Rahul Gandhi...we may be political opponents, but we are not enemies": Kiren Rijiju

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters on Thursday that he had a productive discussion with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and that the leaders of the BJP and Congress are political opponents, not enemies. "I had a productive conversation with Rahul Gandhi. We made a request regarding a specific matter and also discussed other issues. We desire continuous communication and coordinated action with the Congress and other opposition parties," he said.

"We may be political opponents, but we are not enemies; therefore, we should work together in the national interest. However, the impression created outside is that they are determined not to let Parliament function at all, but who ultimately suffers from that?" he added. Answering another query on the Opposition's demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the action by Delhi Police on protestors, he said the Home Minister is present in Parliament, working from morning till evening

"The Home Minister has introduced bills here and is present in Parliament, working from morning till evening; naturally, the minister whose bill is under consideration is the one who remains present in the House," he said. Earlier, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge earlier renewed the opposition demand that Shah make a statement on the police action against student protesters at the July 20 Jantar Mantar protest.

"We only raise genuine questions concerning the country and its 140 crore people. We are asking the Home Minister and the Prime Minister to come to the House. We request the Chair to direct the Home Minister to come and give a statement. We are ready to discuss it. In this very House, Arun Jaitley ji himself said that disruption is a part of Parliamentary Democracy. You can raise any questions that are relevant to the proceedings. But here, when we are asking genuine questions, they are escaping," Kharge said in Rajya Sabha. Rijiju slammed Kharge over his remarks.

"The Leader of the Opposition did not quote any rule, cannot give direction to the Chair, only make requests, cannot dictate. New Congress members are not learning anything because their leadership not giving them a chance," Rijiju said. Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan asked Rijiju to convey the Opposition's "sentiment" to the Home Minister rather than dismiss it outright.

"Khargeji requested the presence of the Home Minister in the House. As Parliamentary Affairs Minister, you can echo the sentiments to the Home Minister," the Chairman said. (ANI)