Most major stock indexes ‌eased on ​Thursday ahead of Friday's key U.S. jobs report, while oil prices jumped on the latest developments in Iran. Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing a lawmaker, that an Iranian parliamentary committee is ‌reviewing a preliminary bill that would bar U.S., Israeli and other "hostile" vessels from transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The draft bill would impose fines of up to 20% of a ship's cargo value for violations of the proposed restrictions. U.S. crude rose 3.39% to $77.78 a barrel and Brent rose ‌to $82.72 per barrel, up 4.12% on the day. Higher oil prices are a negative for consumers and the economy. "It's better that ‌the strait is open than it is not. But the longer that this back and forth goes on, the more I think it weighs on inflation expectations, it'll weigh on growth," said Will Compernolle, macro strategist at FHN Financial. All three of the major U.S. stock indexes were lower, while a global stock index also was ⁠down. The Dow ​Jones Industrial Average fell 374.38 points, ⁠or 0.69%, to 53,974.74, the S&P 500 fell 15.36 points, or 0.20%, to 7,708.09 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 8.37 points, or 0.03%, to 26,355.07. MSCI's gauge of stocks ⁠across the globe fell 4.46 points, or 0.39%, to 1,145.08. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.16% and hit another record high, driven by media and telecoms ​stocks.

YIELDS, DOLLAR RISE U.S. data showed that the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, while layoffs ⁠dropped to a two-year low in July, consistent with a stable labor market. The claims data have no bearing on the Labor Department's closely watched employment report for July, ⁠scheduled ​to be released on Friday. Many economists and traders are still expecting the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates next month unless inflation improves. The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 5.06 basis points to 4.668%, from 4.617% late on Wednesday. The U.S. dollar rose against ⁠the Japanese yen, helped by safe-haven positioning. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the ⁠euro, rose 0.31% to 99.97, with ⁠the euro down 0.28% at $1.1519. Against the yen, the dollar strengthened 0.44% to 158.43. The yen gained after the U.S. and Japanese governments intervened in the market on Friday.