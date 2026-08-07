Soccer-Real Madrid secure Vinicius Jr with new long-term deal

Real Madrid have secured the future ​of Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr, extending his contract ​until June 2032, the Spanish giants ‌announced on ​Thursday and bringing an end to months of speculation over his future.

The 26-year-old Brazil international has been a central figure in Real's attack in recent ‌seasons and had been linked with a move to English champions Arsenal. His previous contract was due to expire in June 2027.

"Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr have agreed to extend our player's contract, which now keeps him with the ‌club through June 30, 2032...," Real said in a statement. "Vinicius has become one of the most important ‌players during one of the most successful periods in our history."

Since joining from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2018, Vinicius has scored 128 goals and registered 100 assists for Real. Spanish and British media had reported prolonged contract negotiations between the player and the club, while Arsenal ⁠were ​said to be monitoring the ⁠situation and exploring a potential move.

The extension removes the prospect of Real losing one of their most valuable players on a free ⁠transfer. Vinicius also had a demanding summer with Brazil at the World Cup, where they were eliminated by Norway in the ​last 16.

The forward has built an impressive trophy collection during his time in Madrid, winning two Champions ⁠League titles and three LaLiga crowns among numerous other honours. He is set to work under Jose Mourinho for the first time after the ⁠Portuguese ​coach returned for a second spell in charge at Real in June.

The appointment followed a disappointing campaign for the record 15-time European champions, who finished runners-up to arch-rivals Barcelona in LaLiga, exited the Champions League ⁠in the quarter-finals and ended the season without a major trophy. Tying down Vinicius represents another significant step in ⁠an active summer for Real.

The ⁠club have also strengthened their squad with the arrivals of winger Yan Diomande, midfielder Bernardo Silva, centre back Ibrahima Konate, left back Marc Cucurella and wing back ‌Denzel Dumfries ahead ‌of the new season.