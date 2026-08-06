IDB and INTERPOL Launch New Security Partnership for Latin America

IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn said countries need rapid and practical support when confronting security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 06-08-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 13:09 IST
IDB and INTERPOL Launch New Security Partnership for Latin America
Image Credit: X (@igoldfajn)
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and INTERPOL have announced a new partnership aimed at strengthening security and justice systems across Latin America and the Caribbean. The collaboration, unveiled during the Regional Security and Justice Summit in Brazil, will operate through the Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development's Rapid Response Task Force to provide countries with faster access to international expertise and technical support.

The initiative marks a new stage in regional cooperation as governments face increasingly complex threats from organized crime. Brazil will become the first country to pilot the expanded model, which will later be assessed for use in other countries across the region. The first phase of the programme will receive technical cooperation funding of US$100,000.

Brazil to Lead First Pilot Project

Under the new partnership, participating countries will gain access to INTERPOL's operational knowledge, international policing expertise and global cooperation networks. The pilot in Brazil will help evaluate how the approach can be adapted to different national contexts before wider implementation.

IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn said countries need rapid and practical support when confronting security challenges. He said tackling organized crime requires closer cooperation, stronger public institutions and a shared commitment among regional and international partners to deliver effective solutions.

INTERPOL Expands Regional Support

INTERPOL Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza said the organisation has successfully used similar task force models in its own operations and believes its experience can strengthen the Alliance's Rapid Response Task Force.

He said the partnership will help identify additional INTERPOL resources that can improve the region's ability to respond to organized crime while expanding cooperation between law enforcement agencies across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Task Force Already Supporting Several Countries

The Rapid Response Task Force has already been deployed in Peru, Jamaica, Guatemala and Brazil through earlier initiatives. In Peru, technical assistance has supported discussions that contributed to the country's 2026 National Security Plan. In Jamaica, experts helped improve police preparedness to maintain operations during natural disasters, while in Guatemala technical cooperation is assisting efforts to strengthen cross-border security policies.

INTERPOL's participation adds to a growing international network that now includes 14 partner organisations working with the Alliance to strengthen security and justice institutions.

International Network Continues to Grow

The summit also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA), further expanding the Alliance's global cooperation network.

According to the IDB, these partnerships will transform the Rapid Response Task Force into a unified platform that combines international expertise, rapid technical assistance and regional cooperation. The goal is to help member countries respond more effectively to organized crime while building stronger and more resilient security and justice institutions.

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