Aisling Bea joins Brendan Fraser, Jeff Daniels in sci-fi thriller 'Starman'

Irish actress and BAFTA TV winner Aisling Bea has joined the cast of the upcoming sci-fi thriller 'Starman', alongside Oscar-winning actor Brendan Fraser and two-time Emmy winner Jeff Daniels, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Josh Wakely from his original screenplay, is currently filming in Australia.

'Starman' follows Tom Adams, played by Fraser, an architect of the future who leads a historic mission to Mars, placing himself at the forefront of humanity's next great frontier. However, after unforeseen events leave him stranded millions of miles away from Earth, his mission turns into a desperate race against time driven by survival and love. Bea will portray Julia Hanley, a determined and charismatic Irish photographer who sees beyond Tom's world-changing ambitions and helps redefine his life through love, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 42-year-old actress is best known for creating, writing, producing and starring in the acclaimed comedy series This Way Up, which earned her the BAFTA TV Craft Award for Breakthrough Talent, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She most recently appeared alongside Nick Frost in the folk-horror comedy Get Away. Her film credits also include Greatest Days, Love Wedding Repeat and Home Sweet Home Alone.

Bea recently completed a sold-out stand-up comedy tour across the UK and Ireland titled Older Than Jesus, with additional dates expected to be announced. She will next appear in Netflix's adaptation of Marian Keyes' novel Grown Ups. 'Starman' is being produced by Grace: A Storytelling Company, with Eddie Vaisman of Sight Unseen serving as producer alongside Josh Wakely and Rebecca Graham. Vaisman previously produced Rental Family, which also starred Fraser.

The film's executive producers include David S. Goyer, Tarek Sherif, Ryan Graves, Matt Tedder and Julia Lebedev of Sight Unseen. The project is financed by Sherif, Graves and Tedder, while Anton is handling international sales after introducing the film at this year's Marche du Film during the Cannes Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)