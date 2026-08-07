Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Liberty waive former All-Star Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

The other shoe dropped for Betnijah Laney-Hamilton on Thursday. The New York ​Liberty waived the former All-Star while giving Marine Fauthoux a multiyear contract.

NBA-Brown says winning, sacrifice will ​define new-look 76ers

Jaylen Brown said winning rather than individual scoring will guide ‌his ​approach with the Philadelphia 76ers, as the former Boston Celtics star joins a roster loaded with offensive talent following his July trade. Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, was formally introduced on Thursday after Philadelphia acquired him from Boston. He joins a revamped team featuring all-time leading scorer LeBron James, who arrived from the Los Angeles Lakers ‌during the offseason, alongside former league MVP Joel Embiid, All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey and rising star VJ Edgecombe.

Reds add well-traveled RHP Ron Marinaccio

The Cincinnati Reds claimed right-handed pitchers Ron Marinaccio and Chase Selesky off waivers on Thursday. Solesky, a rookie recently designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays, was optioned to Triple-A Louisville. The Reds also transferred outfielder Blake Dunn (right elbow sprain) from the 10- to the 60-day injured list.

Report: Kawhi Leonard had sponsorship deal with video board company

Under investigation ‌into allegations of impermissible payments to skirt salary-cap rules, Kawhi Leonard also had an undisclosed multi-million-dollar deal with Daktronics, the company that designed the video board at the Los Angeles Clippers' home arena, the podcast "Pablo Torre Finds Out" reported ‌on Thursday. An unnamed source told the podcast that the sponsorship was "1000% a way to circumvent the salary cap. It was funneling money from the Clippers through Daktronics back to Kawhi."

Fred Richard in first after Day 1 at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Despite a pair of score reductions, Fred Richard holds the men's all-around lead at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships after the first half of the competition was held on Thursday in Phoenix. Richard, a 22-year-old from the University of Michigan, owns a score of 84.326 points through six routines. Danila Leykin, 19, sits in second place ⁠at 84.173, with ​Shane Wiskus third at 83.207.

MLB roundup: Cubs force extras with ⁠HR, walk off Jays in 11th

Alex Bregman belted a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Pete Crow-Armstrong scored on an error in the 11th, fueling the host Chicago Cubs to a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Crow-Armstrong singled to ⁠lead off the ninth and Bregman deposited a 1-2 knuckle curve from Louis Varland just inside the left field foul pole to forge a 2-2 tie. Bregman's 12th homer of the season prevented Dylan Cease from picking up the win after he scattered ​two hits and struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings. The blown save was the first of the season for Varland.

Reports: Lions, RB Jahmyr Gibbs finalizing deal worth up to $75.75M

When Jahmyr Gibbs took the ⁠practice field for the first time in training camp on Thursday morning, he likely knew how his work week was going to end. Gibbs and the Lions agreed Thursday night on the parameters of a three-year, $67.5 million contract extension with $51.5 million guaranteed and a total possible attainable value of $75.75 million, ⁠according ​to multiple reports.

Soccer-Mexico, Argentina back Infantino as FIFA fight rages on

Mexico and Argentina's football associations have thrown their support behind FIFA President Gianni Infantino, as the world soccer chief faces a fierce backlash over a now-abandoned proposal to sell off some of the commercial rights to the World Cup. The Mexican Football Federation (FMF), co-hosts of the recently concluded World Cup, has broken ranks with its own regional confederation by backing Infantino after CONCACAF called for a "comprehensive reckoning" with his ⁠presidency.

White Sox C Joey Bart suffers hand fracture on HBP

Joey Bart suffered a left hand fracture in his third game with his new team, the Chicago White Sox. The catcher left Chicago's game Thursday night at ⁠the Boston Red Sox after he was hit by a ⁠pitch on his hand in the seventh inning. Soon after, the White Sox said he'd been diagnosed with a fifth metacarpal fracture and that he would undergo further evaluation.

Colts, RB Jonathan Taylor agree to extension

The Indianapolis Colts announced a contract extension for workhorse running back Jonathan Taylor on Thursday afternoon. The team didn't disclose the financial teams ‌of the deal, but multiple media outlets ‌reported it's a two-year, $44 million extension worth up to $47 million. It will be added to the remaining season on ​Taylor's existing contract and includes $39 million guaranteed, ESPN reported Thursday.