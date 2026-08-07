The dollar was little changed on the day on Friday ahead of the monthly U.S. payrolls report, but was still headed for a weekly gain against major peers as uncertainty about an Iran peace deal ‌buoyed the U.S. currency's safe-haven appeal.

The closely watched payrolls report could provide more clues on the Federal Reserve's rate path as markets are weighing the chance of a potential interest rate hike. U.S. nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have risen by 80,000 last month after an increase of 57,000 in June, according to a Reuters survey of ‌economists. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4.2%.

"It is all about payrolls today," Nick Rees, head of macro research at Monex Europe, said, ‌noting that there could be a "modest" dollar sell-off if the report comes in softer than expected. The dollar index — which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers, including the euro, yen and sterling — was a touch higher on the day at 99.975, up 0.17% for the week, following a 1.6% plunge the previous week.

The greenback traded little changed at 158.43 yen, after gaining 0.4% ⁠on Thursday. That ​kept the dollar-yen pair on course ⁠to rise around 0.5% this week, as it recovered from a bout of joint Japan-U.S. intervention that sent it tumbling from near a four-decade high above 163 to a 13-week low of 155.20 on ⁠Monday.

Against the euro, the dollar was steady at $1.1518, and the U.S. unit was virtually flat versus sterling at $1.3444. Tensions continued to play out in the Gulf after Reuters reported a proposed ​deal between Iran and Oman to help end the U.S.-Iran conflict could give Tehran control over inbound traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. ⁠did not immediately comment on the proposal. President Donald Trump has said that a deal to reopen the strait was imminent, but U.S. officials have repeatedly insisted that they would never agree to Iranian ⁠control ​of access to the world's most important trade route for energy supplies.

Brent crude rose 0.8% on Friday to trade at $83.2 per barrel. The heightening inflation risks have weighed on Treasuries, sending yields higher.

"USD was supported by higher oil prices (following) news that a deal between the U.S. and Iran to reopen the strait is further ⁠away than hoped," Kristina Clifton, an economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said. She and other analysts also pointed to a Financial Times report citing sources close ⁠to Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh that referred ⁠to the potential for a September interest rate hike, depending on incoming data — though Clifton added: "We expect the Fed to wait until December before starting a modest tightening cycle."

A divided U.S. central bank left rates unchanged last month, but Warsh said ‌he was committed to ‌bringing inflation down.