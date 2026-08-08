Andrew Flintoff Steps Down: A New Era for England Lions

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has resigned as head coach of the England Lions. This move allows him to concentrate on his role with Sydney Thunder in Australia's Big Bash League. Flintoff had guided the Lions since September 2024 but leaves ahead of their assignments, including a tour in South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 09:04 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 09:04 IST
Andrew Flintoff Steps Down: A New Era for England Lions
Andrew Flintoff
  • Country:
  • England

Andrew Flintoff, the former England all-rounder, has resigned from his position as head coach of the England Lions.

His decision allows him to dedicate more time to his role with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

Flintoff, who led England's second-tier side since September 2024, leaves before their upcoming matches in South Africa and Pakistan, with Mike Yardy stepping in to take charge of the Professional County Club Select XI.

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