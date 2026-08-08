Andrew Flintoff Steps Down: A New Era for England Lions

Andrew Flintoff, the former England all-rounder, has resigned from his position as head coach of the England Lions.

His decision allows him to dedicate more time to his role with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

Flintoff, who led England's second-tier side since September 2024, leaves before their upcoming matches in South Africa and Pakistan, with Mike Yardy stepping in to take charge of the Professional County Club Select XI.