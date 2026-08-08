Typhoon Dolphin Hits Japan and Approaches China

Typhoon Dolphin impacted Japan's Okinawa, injuring five and causing power outages for thousands. The storm, with winds reaching 216 kph, also led to flight cancellations. It is expected to hit China's east coast, prompting high alerts, ferry suspensions, and possible severe rainfall impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 09:59 IST
Typhoon Dolphin Hits Japan and Approaches China
  • Country:
  • Japan

Typhoon Dolphin struck Japan's southern Okinawa prefecture, injuring five people and disrupting power supply to 14,000 buildings. Authorities reported non-life-threatening injuries as domestic flights were cancelled due to the storm's powerful winds.

With sustained winds of up to 162 kph and gusts reaching 216 kph, the typhoon is moving northwest and is expected to affect main areas in Japan, causing significant attention to safety precautions.

Anticipating the typhoon's arrival, eastern China's Zhejiang and Fujian provinces have issued high alerts, closing ports and suspending ferry routes. Heavy rainfall and disruptions in transportation are expected, impacting Shanghai and other regions through August 12.

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