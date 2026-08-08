Major Industrial Strike Disrupts Ore Operations at BHP's Hub

A two-day strike has commenced at BHP's Port Hedland operations in Western Australia, marking the first substantial industrial action at this iron-ore export hub in over two decades. Approximately 150 workers have undertaken this strike as negotiations over a new four-year bargaining agreement continue.

The action initiated with a 24-hour ship-loading ban and is set to culminate in a complete work stoppage on Sunday, impacting the world's largest iron ore export hub, which processes about $80 million worth of iron ore daily. Although BHP has assured continuity of operations, it has yet to comment on the potential ramifications of such disruptions.

This walkout, spearheaded by the Combined BHP Ports Unions, affects a fraction of the over 800 employees at the port. Notably, other miners operating in the region, namely Fortescue and Hancock Prospecting, remain unaffected by this labor strife. As negotiations persist, stakeholders await the next round of talks on August 18.