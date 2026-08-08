Pitso Mosimane's Return: A Second Act for South African Football

South Africa's football bosses are courting Pitso Mosimane for a second stint as national team coach. Following Hugo Broos' departure, Mosimane appears to be the favorite, despite his past missteps. Known for his successes in African club football, Mosimane could potentially lead South Africa in upcoming Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 20:04 IST
Pitso Mosimane's Return: A Second Act for South African Football
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa is eyeing a managerial shift in its national football team, with former coach Pitso Mosimane in talks for a potential return. The move comes after Belgian-born Hugo Broos' resignation, with South African FA President Danny Jordaan hinting at Mosimane as a top contender.

Despite Mosimane's earlier missteps, including a premature exit in 2012, his track record in club football, boasting three African Champions League titles, keeps him in high demand. His tactical errors in the past, notably during a critical qualifier match against Sierra Leone, are overshadowed by his subsequent successes.

Mosimane's impressive club career, managing both Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly, could influence South Africa's performance in the upcoming Cup of Nations qualifiers. His experience and strategic acumen are seen as assets in the campaign leading to the 2024 tournament in East Africa.

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