South Africa Rallies Behind Banyana Ahead of Morocco WAFCON Clash

Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Peace Mabe has called on South Africans to throw their support behind Banyana Banyana as the national women's football team prepares for a decisive quarter-final against hosts Morocco at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Saturday.

Banyana secured their place in the knockout stages with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso in Casablanca on Tuesday night, giving the team another opportunity to chase continental success after navigating a demanding group-stage campaign. The squad has since been training in Rabat, where attention has shifted firmly towards overcoming Morocco and reaching the final four.

Quarter-Final Carries World Cup Stakes

Saturday's encounter carries significance beyond Banyana Banyana's pursuit of the WAFCON title, with the tournament also serving as a qualification route for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

According to the South African Football Association (SAFA), only the top four teams at WAFCON will secure World Cup qualification, meaning victory over Morocco would carry an enormous reward for South Africa. A place in the semi-finals would put Banyana among the continent's leading sides while keeping their ambitions on two major fronts alive.

Mabe said reaching the knockout stages showed the character within the squad after the team faced difficulties earlier in the competition.

"The job is not finished. We have reached the knockout stages, and now we look ahead to the quarter-finals with confidence and determination," she said.

Banyana Praised for Fighting Spirit

The Deputy Minister described Banyana's progress as a demonstration of resilience, discipline and belief, praising the players for responding when the pressure intensified and their tournament ambitions were on the line.

She also recognised Head Coach Desiree Ellis, the technical team and support staff for their roles in guiding the squad through the group stage, highlighting the collective effort behind the team's continued presence in the competition.

"Banyana Banyana have shown once again that South Africa never gives up. They faced a difficult group-stage campaign, but they continued to fight, believe in themselves, and represent our country with pride," Mabe said.

Morocco Test Awaits in Knockout Stage

Facing Morocco presents Banyana with another demanding challenge, particularly with the hosts carrying home support into a match where there is little room for error. Knockout football places added importance on concentration and discipline, with one result deciding whether South Africa continues its continental campaign and secures a coveted World Cup place.

Banyana's preparations in Rabat will give Ellis and her technical staff time to sharpen the team ahead of a contest carrying some of the biggest stakes of their WAFCON campaign.

Team's Run Inspires Young Footballers

Mabe said Banyana's performances also carry meaning away from the pitch, particularly for young girls across South Africa who see members of the national team as examples of what can be achieved through football.

The Deputy Minister believes the squad's determination provides a powerful message about persistence and hard work, while the team's visibility on the continental stage continues to strengthen the profile of women's football in South Africa.

"Banyana Banyana continue to demonstrate that resilience, discipline, and hard work can take you to the highest levels of the game," Mabe said.

With Morocco now standing between South Africa and the WAFCON semi-finals, Banyana enter Saturday's match knowing that continental glory and a place at the FIFA Women's World Cup are both within reach.