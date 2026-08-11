Fulham Secures Shea Charles in Major Transfer Milestone

Fulham has signed Northern Ireland midfielder Shea Charles on a five-year deal from Southampton for up to £30 million. Charles, who joined Southampton in 2023 from Manchester City, expressed excitement about joining Fulham and aims to kickstart his Premier League career with the club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 16:06 IST
Fulham Secures Shea Charles in Major Transfer Milestone
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Fulham FC announced the signing of Northern Ireland midfielder Shea Charles from Southampton on a five-year contract. The acquisition, reported to be worth up to £30 million, marks a strategic move by the Premier League club.

Shea Charles, aged 22, expressed his enthusiasm about the move, emphasizing Fulham's robust foundation and stating, "To be here is a massive privilege." He is eager to begin his Premier League career with Fulham.

The midfielder originally joined Southampton from Manchester City in 2023, where he made 38 appearances, scored six goals, and provided two assists last season. Fulham sees him as a valuable addition to their squad.

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