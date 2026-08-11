Moises Henriques Leads Portugal Quest for T20 World Cup Glory

Moises Henriques, a former all-rounder from Australia, is at the helm of Portugal's cricket team as they aim for a historic qualification for the T20 World Cup. Cricket Portugal announced his leadership on Instagram, paving the way for aspirations at the international level.

Henriques, who once graced the Australian national team in Tests, ODIs, and T20s, leads a 14-member squad into battle at the T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C in Finland. With matches against Israel, Germany, Greece, and the Czech Republic scheduled, the team gears up for a fierce contest from August 14 to 20.

The stakes are high, as only the top team from Group B will advance to the finals. Winning the event offers a path to the European regional final, alongside heavy hitters like Scotland, Jersey, and Denmark. Success there could then lead to participation in the 2028 World Cup qualifiers in Australia and New Zealand.