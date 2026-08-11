Barcelona Winger Faces Major Setback with ACL Rupture

Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji has endured a major setback, rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The Spanish champions announced the news on Tuesday, marking a significant hurdle for the 20-year-old athlete's career.

This incident is particularly disheartening for Bardghji, who has already faced a previous severe knee injury that stalled his progress. The repeated injuries pose a substantial challenge for the young player's future on the field.

As Barcelona grapples with this development, the team acknowledges the impact of Bardghji's absence and awaits his return after recovery and rehabilitation.