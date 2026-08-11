Trump Challenges New York's Luxury Tax: A 'Dangerous Political Experiment'

U.S. President Donald Trump is assessing the possibility of mounting a federal legal challenge against New York City's newly implemented luxury surcharge on second homes. The President described this 'pied-a-terre' tax, a term referring to secondary residences, as a 'dangerous political experiment' in a social media statement on Tuesday.

Passed into law as part of New York state's most recent budget, this controversial tax has already sparked legal disputes at the state level. On Monday, a Staten Island judge issued a temporary injunction, halting the tax's immediate enactment, as reported by U.S. media outlets.

Trump's consideration of federal involvement signals potentially escalating tensions between state and federal authorities over fiscal policies affecting affluent property owners and the potential economic repercussions of the luxury tax on New York's real estate market.