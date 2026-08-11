Rhine's Record Lows Ripple Through German Industries
German companies are experiencing disruptions due to record-low water levels in the Rhine, affecting chemical producers, utilities, steelmakers, and traders. The low levels have resulted in higher costs and transport bottlenecks. Companies like Covestro have declared force majeure due to limited transport capacity, impacting key products.
- Country:
- Germany
German companies, particularly in the chemical, utility, and steel sectors, report growing disruptions due to record low water levels in the Rhine River.
The declining water levels hinder cargo shipments, forcing companies to declare force majeure and prompting a shift to more costly transport methods like trucks and trains.
The supply chain strain highlights the importance of waterways in Germany's transport infrastructure, with executives calling for increased attention to water levels amidst concerns of further disruptions.