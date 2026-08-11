The Art of Negotiation: Trump's Strategy with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has labeled Iran as 'devious negotiators' in a newly released interview, revealing his potential strategies in the ongoing conflict. One option he explored involved letting Iran's economy decline further, considering he claims control over their financial resources. 'I'm their banker,' Trump stated, referencing frozen Iranian assets.

Addressing military strategies, Trump also suggested a more aggressive approach, potentially hitting Iran 'really, really hard.' He brushed aside concerns about low munitions, instead criticizing former President Joe Biden for the resource constraints, claiming, 'We're building them like crazy.'

Despite these tensions, signs of diplomatic progress emerge. Pakistan reported the U.S. and Iran are nearing a deal, while Qatar noted advanced talks on managing the Strait of Hormuz, amid ongoing reports of regional maritime attacks.