Leicester City: A Legacy on the Market

King Power, the owners of Leicester City, are considering selling the club for over £200 million. Since winning the Premier League in 2016, Leicester has faced financial challenges, leading to their drop to League One. Founded in 1884, the club's recent history includes a sole 2021 FA Cup win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 21:13 IST
Leicester City: A Legacy on the Market
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King Power, the Thai owners of Leicester City, are reportedly looking to sell the club for more than £200 million, according to BBC reports. Despite their historic 2016 Premier League win, Leicester has recently been relegated to the third tier after finishing second-to-last in the Championship.

Founded in 1884, Leicester City experienced a rollercoaster of emotions as they were promoted to the Premier League in 2014 and shocked the football world by winning the title two years later. Their sole FA Cup victory came in 2021, marking another high point in their storied history.

However, financial mismanagement has plagued the club, resulting in consecutive relegations and point deductions due to breaches of EFL spending regulations. The club's owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in 2018, leaving a lasting impact on the team and its supporters.

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