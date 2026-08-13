Tech Renaissance Boosts S&P 500 Amid Market Fluctuations
The S&P 500 reached a new intraday high driven by technology stocks, despite a downturn in crude prices and a steady inflation reading. Key advances included SanDisk and Micron. While the Dow Jones dipped slightly, the broader market was buoyed by promising earnings across technology and other sectors.
- Country:
- United States
The S&P 500 saw an intraday record high on Thursday, fueled by gains in technology stocks including semiconductors, amid falling crude oil prices and stable inflation, which buoyed risk appetite among traders. SanDisk and Micron were standout performers on the index.
Elsewhere in the market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 96.14 points, impacted by a 9% drop in Cisco Systems despite an optimistic revenue forecast for 2027. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 Information Technology Index rose, thanks to gains in giants like Microsoft and Apple.
Market dynamics were further influenced by U.S. producer price stagnation in July and moderate unemployment claims, shifting confidence towards a potential interest rate pause by the Federal Reserve. In the broader context, robust sector earnings and evolving trade patterns in AI continued to shape market trends.
ALSO READ
-
Wall Street and Oil Markets React to U.S. Rate Speculations
-
Tech Rally Propels S&P 500 and Nasdaq to Record Heights Amid Economic Shifts
-
Stocks Surge as Oil Prices Dip and Inflation Eases
-
Stock Surge: Oil Price Dip and Bullish Earnings Bolster Markets
-
Tech Rally Boosts Markets Amid Steady Inflation Outlook