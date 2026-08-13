Tech Renaissance Boosts S&P 500 Amid Market Fluctuations

The S&P 500 saw an intraday record high on Thursday, fueled by gains in technology stocks including semiconductors, amid falling crude oil prices and stable inflation, which buoyed risk appetite among traders. SanDisk and Micron were standout performers on the index.

Elsewhere in the market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 96.14 points, impacted by a 9% drop in Cisco Systems despite an optimistic revenue forecast for 2027. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 Information Technology Index rose, thanks to gains in giants like Microsoft and Apple.

Market dynamics were further influenced by U.S. producer price stagnation in July and moderate unemployment claims, shifting confidence towards a potential interest rate pause by the Federal Reserve. In the broader context, robust sector earnings and evolving trade patterns in AI continued to shape market trends.