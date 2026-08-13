Escalating Tensions in Black Sea Jeopardize Global Grain Exports

Russia is set to further cut its grain exports this month after suspending operations at its primary ports on the Black and Azov seas. On Thursday, KSK, Russia's largest sea grain terminal, announced it halted operations, joining NZT and NKHP, which ceased activity following a Ukrainian drone attack on the port.

The attacks underscore escalating tensions, with both nations intensifying assaults on each other's shipping and ports, impacting global grain prices. These terminal suspensions may cut Russian exports by 0.7 to 1.2 million tons in August alone, according to experts. Ukraine has proposed a halt to attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea.

Russia faces a sharp decline in grain exports, exacerbated by recent disruptions. With July seeing a 20.3% year-on-year drop and forecasts projecting a 10-year low for August, Russia's grain export capacity remains challenged. The global market could experience food price increases, impacting countries worldwide.