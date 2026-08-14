Jeff Bezos Backs Liverpool: A Million-Dollar Kick

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, has entered the world of sports by joining a consortium to acquire a minority stake in the prestigious Liverpool Football Club. The deal sees Bezos as a lead investor, although he will not sit on the board.

The consortium, named 1892 Holdings, is spearheaded by Amit Bhatia, a former chairman of Queens Park Rangers, and includes the Mittal Family Trusts, EE Capital, and the K5 Sports fund. This group will hold roughly one-third of Liverpool's shares, while the majority and operational control remain with Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

The purchase marks a significant collaboration, with FSG President Mike Gordon expressing enthusiasm for the partnership, noting the alignment in philosophy towards the club's legacy and future. With such heavyweights now backing Liverpool, expectations for future successes are high among fans and industry observers alike.