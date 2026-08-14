Centre Reviews Senior Citizen Care, Launches New Digital Initiatives

Senior citizens could gain easier access to government welfare programmes and trained caregivers through new digital initiatives unveiled as the Centre reviews healthcare, social security and support systems for India's ageing population.

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar chaired the fifth meeting of the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSrC) at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, bringing together government officials, states, experts, NGOs and organisations representing older people.

The meeting examined existing programmes alongside proposals that could shape how senior citizens receive healthcare and assistance at home, with the government placing greater attention on technology, active ageing and coordination between different departments.

Healthcare and caregiver support come under review

The Council reviewed the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), examining the programme's reach, effectiveness and impact on senior citizens while discussing areas where delivery of services could be strengthened.

Healthcare formed a major part of the discussions, including the implementation of health insurance coverage under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana for senior citizens. Members also discussed a proposal to include geriatric caregiver services in the Central Government Health Scheme rate card.

Adding caregiver services to established healthcare arrangements could become increasingly relevant for families supporting older relatives who need help with everyday activities but would prefer to continue living in familiar surroundings rather than moving into institutional care.

The Council considered wider issues around social security, institutional care, capacity building, community participation and active ageing, drawing on recommendations from states, ministries and non-official members.

JEEVAN and SHATAYU bring services online

Two digital initiatives featured prominently at the meeting, with the JEEVAN app designed to bring information about senior citizen welfare schemes and services together on a single mobile platform.

JEEVAN, short for Joint Elderly Empowerment & Virtual Assistance Network, is intended to make it easier for older people and their families to identify and access available government support without navigating multiple separate channels.

The SHATAYU platform, or Senior Holistic Care Assistance and Training for Your Utility, focuses on connecting people with trained geriatric caregivers. The service has been developed around the principle of "ageing at place", supporting senior citizens who want to remain in their homes and communities while receiving appropriate assistance.

The Council viewed greater use of digital technology as one way of improving governance and service delivery, though coordination between central ministries, states and local stakeholders will remain important for ensuring that programmes translate into practical support.

SNEHA e-book captures 21 months of work

Virendra Kumar also launched "SNEHA – Stories of Nurturing, Engagement, Happiness & Active Ageing", an e-book documenting programmes and achievements undertaken for senior citizens between October 2024 and June 2026.

Covering 21 months of work, the publication focuses on healthy ageing, opportunities for senior citizens to remain active in society and outreach undertaken around the theme of "Ageing with Dignity".

Kumar said ensuring dignity, security, good health and active participation for senior citizens remains part of the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, calling for closer cooperation among ministries, departments, states and other organisations working in the sector.

The Council also reviewed progress on decisions taken during its fourth meeting, with the Minister calling for recommendations to be implemented more quickly so that approved measures reach senior citizens without unnecessary delays.