From the Gridiron to the Formula E Grid: Highlights in Sports

Recent sports news features several notable events: the Clippers re-signed guard Bradley Beal, the Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft delivered a stunning performance, and Formula E pushes for female drivers. Additionally, the Lakers' sale continues the lucrative sports market trend, and the Timberwolves plan to honor Kevin Garnett.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 22:31 IST
From the Gridiron to the Formula E Grid: Highlights in Sports
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In recent sports developments, the Los Angeles Clippers have re-signed veteran guard Bradley Beal, who inked a two-year, $13.2 million contract. ESPN broke the story, confirming that the three-time All-Star will be staying with the team.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ pitcher Braxton Ashcraft delivered an outstanding complete game, striking out ten and leading his team to a resounding 13-1 victory over the Miami Marlins. This performance ended the Marlins' four-game winning streak.

The all-electric racing series Formula E aims to feature female drivers in championships by 2025, marking a significant milestone for the sport. Chief executive Jeff Dodds announced upcoming expansions to support inclusive participation.

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