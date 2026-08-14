From the Gridiron to the Formula E Grid: Highlights in Sports

In recent sports developments, the Los Angeles Clippers have re-signed veteran guard Bradley Beal, who inked a two-year, $13.2 million contract. ESPN broke the story, confirming that the three-time All-Star will be staying with the team.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ pitcher Braxton Ashcraft delivered an outstanding complete game, striking out ten and leading his team to a resounding 13-1 victory over the Miami Marlins. This performance ended the Marlins' four-game winning streak.

The all-electric racing series Formula E aims to feature female drivers in championships by 2025, marking a significant milestone for the sport. Chief executive Jeff Dodds announced upcoming expansions to support inclusive participation.