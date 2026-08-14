Amazon's Jeff Bezos Invests in Liverpool FC: A £1.5 Billion Game-Changer

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, through a consortium, has reached an agreement to invest in Liverpool FC, acquiring a minority stake worth over £1.5 billion. The consortium, 1892 Holdings, is led by Amit Bhatia. Fenway Sports Group retains majority control, valuing the club at £5 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 22:27 IST
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Invests in Liverpool FC: A £1.5 Billion Game-Changer
Jeff Bezos
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A consortium including Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos has finalized a landmark deal to purchase a minority stake in Liverpool Football Club. The Premier League giant's owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), announced the agreement on Friday, with the stake reported to be approximately one-third.

The British media reported the transaction to be over £1.5 billion, which places the club's valuation at more than £5 billion or $7 billion. Despite the investment, FSG will retain the majority share and operational command of Liverpool, maintaining continuity in leadership.

The consortium, named 1892 Holdings, is led by Amit Bhatia, former chairman of Queens Park Rangers, and includes the Mittal Family Trusts, EE Capital, and the K5 Sports fund, with Bezos as the lead investor. Bhatia expressed his excitement, stating the privilege and opportunity of being part of a prestigious club like Liverpool.

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