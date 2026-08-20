King Kazu's Historic Feat: Oldest Scorer in Emperor's Cup

In a remarkable display of longevity and skill, former Japan international Kazuyoshi Miura became the oldest goal scorer in Emperor's Cup history. At 59 years, 5 months, and 24 days, Miura netted two penalties, helping Fukushima United to a resounding 7-0 win over Oyama Soccer Club.

Miura, affectionately known as 'King Kazu', had notched his first competitive goal in nearly four years last month. He opened the scoring with a penalty in the 12th minute, then added another in the second half before being substituted shortly after.

The legendary striker began his career in Brazil in 1986 and has since played in countries like Italy, Croatia, and Australia. Miura, who scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan, joined Fukushima United this year, aiming to extend his legacy.