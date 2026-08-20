Ukraine's Resilience Tested: Massive Overnight Attack by Russia

Ukraine's air force announced on Thursday the occurrence of a substantial overnight assault by Russia, involving dozens of ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, as well as 168 drones.

The air force reported that air defense units successfully downed 145 drones along with most of the cruise missiles. However, they were unable to intercept any from the ballistic missile category.

The Kyiv region bore the brunt of this aggressive attack, as stated by the air force via the Telegram messaging app.