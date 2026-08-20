Ukraine's Resilience Tested: Massive Overnight Attack by Russia
Ukraine's air force reported a significant overnight attack by Russia, which included various types of missiles and drones. The Kyiv region was the primary target, with air defense units managing to down most cruise missiles and many drones, but not the ballistic missiles.
Ukraine's air force announced on Thursday the occurrence of a substantial overnight assault by Russia, involving dozens of ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, as well as 168 drones.
The air force reported that air defense units successfully downed 145 drones along with most of the cruise missiles. However, they were unable to intercept any from the ballistic missile category.
The Kyiv region bore the brunt of this aggressive attack, as stated by the air force via the Telegram messaging app.