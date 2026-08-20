Pilot Slams Rajasthan's Restriction on Government School Photography

Sachin Pilot, Congress national general secretary, criticized Rajasthan's Education Department for barring photographs and unauthorized entries in schools. He alleged that this directive aims to hide the dire infrastructure issues in government schools. Pilot demands transparency and improvement rather than concealment of the problems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 12:13 IST
Pilot Slams Rajasthan's Restriction on Government School Photography
Congress national general secretary and MLA Sachin Pilot (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a scathing rebuke, Congress national general secretary and MLA Sachin Pilot on Thursday censured the Rajasthan Education Department for its directive against unauthorized entry, photography, and videography in government schools. He argued the measure conceals the actual dismal condition of educational infrastructure.

Speaking amid a Congress protest at the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Pilot labeled the action as 'condemnable'. He contended that it shrouds the realities faced by these institutions, advocating instead for enhancement of their facilities over restriction of transparency.

Pilot highlighted severe infrastructural issues, including dilapidated buildings and instances of student fatalities. As the Congress continued its opposition to the directive during the state assembly session, the debate over transparency in educational governance has intensified.

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