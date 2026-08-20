Pilot Slams Rajasthan's Restriction on Government School Photography

In a scathing rebuke, Congress national general secretary and MLA Sachin Pilot on Thursday censured the Rajasthan Education Department for its directive against unauthorized entry, photography, and videography in government schools. He argued the measure conceals the actual dismal condition of educational infrastructure.

Speaking amid a Congress protest at the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Pilot labeled the action as 'condemnable'. He contended that it shrouds the realities faced by these institutions, advocating instead for enhancement of their facilities over restriction of transparency.

Pilot highlighted severe infrastructural issues, including dilapidated buildings and instances of student fatalities. As the Congress continued its opposition to the directive during the state assembly session, the debate over transparency in educational governance has intensified.