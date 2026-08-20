Delhi Unveils Bold 10-Year Plan for Wildlife Preservation

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced a 10-year master plan focusing on wildlife preservation and urban sustainability. The plan aims to enhance the city's green cover, address wildlife needs, and improve natural habitats. This comes amid scrutiny from the National Green Tribunal regarding environmental management and city flooding issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 12:15 IST
Delhi Unveils Bold 10-Year Plan for Wildlife Preservation
Delhi Environmental Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a crucial move to bolster wildlife preservation efforts, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa unveiled a comprehensive 10-year master plan on Thursday. This ambitious blueprint aims at ecosystem restoration and enhancing the capital's green cover, underscoring a commitment to sustainable urban living for local wildlife.

Minister Sirsa highlighted the pioneering initiatives such as the creation of water bodies and regular food supply to address challenges like water scarcity and food shortages for animals. The plan seeks to foster natural habitat growth by establishing strategic processes to encourage sustainability within the urban environment.

Simultaneously, the announcement arrives amid heightened scrutiny by the National Green Tribunal over Delhi's environmental management practices. Ongoing hearings focus on recent city flooding and involve complex discussions about the demarcation of the Yamuna floodplain, subject to current negotiations between the Delhi Development Authority and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

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